The Samsung Galaxy S10 has been refreshed in a hot new colour that is bound to turn heads.

Samsung has released the Galaxy S10 in a new Cardinal Red colour. It is currently available in selected European countries, but unfortunately, it does not appear to be available to buy in the UK right now.

The Galaxy S10 was previously available in white, green, blue and black; meanwhile, the Galaxy S10e is also available in Canary Yellow. Vivid red will no doubt liven up the previously straight-laced colour palette of the S10. This isn’t the first time Samsung has released a new shade months after the release of a flagship phone; the Galaxy S9 was later re-released in Sunrise Gold and Burgundy Red colours.

In our Samsung Galaxy S10 review, we were particularly impressed by the 6.1-inch AMOLED screen, which is colourful and bright even when in direct sunlight. The camera set-up is versatile and performs well, albeit not to the same standard as the Google Pixel 3 or the Huawei P30 Pro. However while the battery usually lasts through the day, we found it got depleted quickly when watching media — and the new One UI comes packed with a lot of bloatware.

The next Samsung flagship to be released will likely be the Galaxy Note 10, the sequel to 2019’s Note 9. It’s one of the most highly anticipated devices of the year and is expected to hit shelves in September or October. Thanks to leaks and renders, we know that it’s likely to have a new vertically-aligned camera set-up and a cut-out selfie camera centralised at the top of the screen. We hope that it will improve upon battery life and streamline the One UI in order for it to score even more highly in our review.