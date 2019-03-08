Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Deals: Get a Free Ultra Thin Wireless Charger worth £50

Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Deals: Samsung’s latest flagship is now available, but you can still save a fair bit of money with our handy deals guide.

The latest generation of Samsung Galaxy smartphones is now upon us, ready to give Apple and Huawei a run for their money. SIM-free, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will set you back £799 but when you buy through Samsung directly, not only can you get a free ultra-thin wireless charger (worth £50), you can also save up to £300 when you trade in your old smartphone.

If you’re looking to switch to a new network provider while picking up the Galaxy S10 then fear not, we’ve got you covered there too. By opting for a contract, you can save yourself from having to fork out a lump sum and tackle the payment in easier to handle monthly instalments, plus you’ll get a hefty amount of data on the side as well.

Take a look below to see which deal is the best one for you.

What you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S10

Packing in a stunning new design – which Samsung calls its ‘Infinity O’ display – it’s the screen that really takes centre stage. With a new ‘hole-punch’ selfie camera, you’re left with even more display in a sleeker body. There’s practically no bezel left at the top of the S10.

The display has gotten even bigger, now at 6.1-inch, to really take advantage of the reduced bezel. The screen has also been upgraded to a gorgeous HDR10+ quad-HD OLED panel, similar to Samsung’s top-end TVs. With an almost ridiculous 1200 nits of brightness, HDR content really shines.

Other big changes include an in-display fingerprint scanner so you’re not left fiddling for a scanner on the back, or having a bigger bezel on the front. Wireless Powershare is the other new introduction, letting you charge other devices using the S10’s battery. Conveniently, this works perfectly with Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds truly wireless headphones for topping up their charge.

Specs-wise, the Galaxy S10 now comes with a bumped up 8GB of RAM as standard, and you have a choice of 128GB or 512GB of storage. You’ve still got a microSD slot if you need to add more. Samsung has bolstered the camera, adding in two more sensors – a new 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto zoom and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide. These sit alongside the 12-megapixel dual-aperture f/1.5-f/2.5 camera.

Choosing the right contract

How much data do I need? – A question with an ever-changing answer, depending on who you ask. Social media platforms have been optimised in such a way that you don’t have to worry about them guzzling through your monthly data allowance. If Facebook, Instagram or Twitter are all you’re concerned with, then options in the 5-10GB range are perfect.

If you’re the type of person who enjoys using their smartphone for streaming content, be it via Netflix or Now TV, then having 15GB or more at your disposal is an absolute must. Throw in some online gaming and you’re looking at something past the 30GB mark.

Which network is best for me? – Each network provider has its own perks, ranging from O2’s offering of early access to gig tickets, to Three’s Go Roam programme which allows you to use your data abroad at no extra cost. There’s no right answer but it’s also crucial to check that your new network can offer a substantial service in your region. There’s nothing worse than a constantly dropping connection while you’re in the middle of a call.

