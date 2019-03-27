This Samsung Galaxy S10 Deal Offers Better Value for Money than going SIM-free

For a limited time only, you can bag yourself a brand new Samsung Galaxy S10 with 9GB of data for just £28 a month and £180 upfront.

On its own, a SIM-free model of Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone will set you back £799, but this fantastic contract from EE – which includes 9GB of data, six months of Apple Music and three months of BT Sport – comes to just £852 over two years (thanks to an additional £20 off with the code EE20).

Looking at the alternatives further down the page, you’ll notice that the majority of Galaxy S10 contracts end up costing well over £1000 – understandable given that the phone is brand new, but it only stands to make this deal even more of a winner.

Samsung has been responsible for some of our favourite smartphones over the last few years, and the Galaxy S10 only continues that trend. Thanks to a gorgeous 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED+ display with an unobtrusive pinhole camera in the screen, the S10 more than earned its high 9/10 rating here at Trusted Reviews.

In his review for the Galaxy S10, Mobiles Editor Max Parker wrote: “The Samsung Galaxy S10 is the best all-round Android phone you can buy in 2019 thanks to an excellent display, strong camera and a host of exciting features. It doesn’t set the standard for areas such as camera performance or battery life, but as a complete package nobody will be left wanting more. I’m sure that’s exactly what Samsung was aiming for.”

Given that the Galaxy S10 has only just been released, it’ll be quite some time before the phone receives a significant price drop, so if you are tempted by the prospect of being ahead of the curve, there’s never been a better time to buy.

