The Samsung Galaxy S10’s colours may have just leaked at SDC 2018

The Samsung Galaxy S10 might arrive in five colours when it eventually launches, based on the One UI colours just shown off at the Samsung Developer Conference 2018, where the South Korean tech giant also revealed key details of its Galaxy X foldable phone.

The Samsung Developer Conference 2018 is drawing to an end in San Francisco, granting us insight into the potential future of AI, Bixby and other Samsung technologies. But one element revealed earlier today might have also given us a clue as to the colour options that the company’s next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10, may well arrive in.

During one SDC 2018 keynote, Samsung unveiled One UI, the next major revision of the company’s software user experience for its mobile devices. Set to grace the recently-teased Samsung Infinity Flex display – or the consumer product that it eventually becomes, as well as existing Samsung smartphones – One UI is designed to facilitate one-handed use more readily than the company’s existing Android-based user experience.

Its focus is on placing interactive elements within reach at the bottom half of your device’s screen, while purely visual elements reside further up.

Spotted by Twitter user Ice Universe, during the on-stage demonstration of OneUI, Samsung detailed the UX’s ability to colour-match interface elements with the colour of the device it was running off, showing a rundown of five hues on an unnamed Samsung device (depicted with a headphone jack). With the colours shown not collectively associated with the Galaxy S8 or S9 in any market globally, some hypothesise that Samsung was in-fact teasing its 2019 flagship, the much-rumoured Galaxy S10.

If Samsung did indeed let slip such a tidbit about its next flagship, expect to see the S10 in at least five colours at launch: black, silver, pink, blue and mint green.

