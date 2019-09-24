Software updates have rolled out to the Samsung Galaxy S10 that will see it receive several camera features from the Galaxy Note 10, plus a security patch.

The full list of new features for the device is as follows: Live Focus, Live Focus Video, Night Mode for the selfie camera, AR Doodle, and Super Steady video recording in Hyperlapse mode.

The software will be rolled out to the Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy S10, and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus very shortly, having already gone live in Germany and Switzerland at the time of publication. We were particularly impressed with the Live Focus mode when we tried out the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, as it can give a bokeh effect to photos and videos.

Related: Best Phones

These new software features will hopefully further improve cameras that we already rated highly. We praised the Samsung Galaxy S10 in particular for its versatility, with regard both to the array of sensors and the numerous software features that allow you to customise your shooting experience. The main area for improvement was in low-light shooting, a quality where it failed to measure up to the Google Pixel 3. We hope that this is sharpened up for the release of the Samsung Galaxy S11.

Related: Best Camera Phones

But though the Pixel 3 is still the highest-rated smartphone camera for low-light photography (and image processing to boot), our overall champion is the Huawei P30 Pro. Its astonishing 5x optical zoom is by far the best zoom feature of any camera phone on the market, and its versatility is also unrivaled by any of its competitors.

However, two soon-to-be-released phones are set to upturn that hierarchy: the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is likely to boast improvements over its predecessor, and the Google Pixel 4 is set to make a game-changing leap to multi-sensor photography.

Via: Sammobile

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…