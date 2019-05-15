The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G has finally been given a UK release date and if you’re eager to jump on the next-gen data service you won’t have to wait long.

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy S10 5G will be available from June 7 in the UK.

Initially, the 5G-toting device will be available on EE and Vodafone, both of which are ramping up their 5G push in the run-up to the networks finally going live in the next few months.

Announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e, the Galaxy S10 5G is the biggest and beefiest iteration of the S10 series.

It has a 6.7-inch, QHD+ Super AMOLED display paired with a Snapdragon 855 chipset and 25w fast charging. There’s also a big 4500mAh battery inside.

One of the biggest unknowns about 5G so far is how it will affect a phone’s battery life, so hopefully Samsung is counteracting this by putting in the biggest possible cell.

Another bonus of the 5G version is the ToF (time of flight) camera on the back, which joins a standard, ultra wide and a telephoto camera. We’re expecting camera quality to be very similar to the other members of the S10 family.

The Galaxy S10 5G comes in Majestic Black and Crown Silver and you can pre-order it from May 22. It will go on sale on June 7 via Samsung directly, the brand’s Experience Stores plus EE and Vodafone.

This has been a big week for 5G. OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G edition alongside its new flagship devices and Vodafone confirmed the start date for its 5G network and the devices it’ll sell.

One big missing piece of information seems to be price, which Samsung has yet to announce. We’ll make sure to keep you updated if we hear any more information either from the carriers or from Samsung directly.