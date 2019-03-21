Is the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G going to come out earlier than expected?

In our hands-on review of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, we reported what we were told at the time: that it would likely be here in “early summer.” But a new report suggests that a release date may be just around the corner after all.

Sammobile reports that Samsung is planning on launching the 5G-enabled device in the its home country of South Korea on April 5. A US release is also stated to be coming in the same month as an exclusive to Verizon, which will be launching its 5G network on April 11.

That means that anyone buying a Galaxy S10 5G at launch would at least have a 5G network to play with, which is kind of important if you’ve just dropped a huge amount of money to be an early adopter. We don’t know exactly how much money that’s going to be yet, but it’ll be the priciest version of the S10, and that already reaches £899 for the Plus model.

Fortunately, you don’t just get occasional 5G coverage to make the cost of entry worth considering. The S10 5G comes with a larger 6.7-inch screen, a massive 4500mAh battery and an extra hQVGA 3D depth-sensing camera on the back for augmented reality.

“In many ways this is the ultimate version of Samsung’s 2019 flagship device,” Max wrote in our hands-on review. “It’s got the largest screen, most cameras and biggest battery.”

“If you’re planning on fully embracing 5G this year, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will likely be one of the best picks.” It turns out you might be able to get your hands on one a little earlier than we thought.

Will you be pre-ordering a Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, or are you waiting for better coverage? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.