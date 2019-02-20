This is the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G – and it’s an absolute beast

Alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and S10e, the Korean brand used its latest Unpacked event to unveil its first 5G phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will launch in the UK in ‘early summer’ and it’ll likely be one of the first phones we can buy here that’ll take advantage of the next generation of mobile connections.

But it’s not just added 5G that makes this phone different to the regular S10, in fact there’s a load of new features here that could make this the ultimate version of the Galaxy S10.

It boasts the largest screen of the bunch, with a 6.7-inch curved edge AMOLED panel with a quad-HD+ resolution and support for HDR 10+. It apes the the other S10 models when it comes to battery size too, with a 4500 mAh cell tucked inside the glass and metal body.

Interestingly, it’s the only S10 model to support super fast 25w wireless charging; something you’ll likely need to quickly juice up that huge cell. There’s wireless charging too, and Wireless Powershare for turning the phone into a Qi-enabled charging pad for other devices.

The other obvious difference between the 5G model and other iterations of the S10 is the camera array. The S10 5G takes the three cameras from the S10 Plus – a 12-megapixel main sensor with a varying aperture lens, 16-megapixel ultrawide and 12-megapixel telephoto – and adds a hQVGA 3D depth sensing camera into the mix too. Little was spoken about this camera during our briefing session but Samsung reps did say it was there to aid augmented reality (AR) content.

While we had hands-on time with the S10, the 5G version we saw was a dummy unit that didn’t on and was very early on in its development. It was obvious enough it was a big phone though, tipping the scales at 198g and measuring 5 mm taller than the already quite large S10 Plus.

Little firm news about 5G in the UK is known yet, however expect to hear more details about upcoming devices at MWC 2019 next week. Samsung also wouldn’t confirm how much extra you’ll be paying for this 5G phone, though with the specs on offer we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a lot.

Will you be making the switch to 5G this year?