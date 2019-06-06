Want to get your hands on Samsung’s most feature packed handset? With a binge-worthy 30GB of data, Carphone Warehouse is offering this Vodafone deal for £38 a month and an upfront cost of just £29.99.

Who’s got the spare cash to buy outright these days with flagship smartphones getting exceedingly more expensive? Thankfully there are still some contracts out there offering you great value for money, and this deal from Carphone Warehouse is no different.

Although there is £113 difference between buying outright and committing to the contract, when adding into the equation the jammy 30GB of data and unlimited calls and texts, that works out as just £4.70 a month for a fantastic tariff. And, of course, an even better phone.

Guaranteed to make you feel like a spy, the Samsung Galaxy S10 has an ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Unlock your phone and be transported with the fully immersive, AMOLED 6.1-inch screen, providing an almost true edge-to-edge experience with the cut-out camera allowing for the screen to flow rather than being cut short by the usual notch opted by other smartphone manufacturers.

With three rear cameras and one front-facing, the S10 just falls short of its superior, the Galaxy S10 Plus with its dual front camera. That said there’s still a lot going for the S10 as the middleman between the S10e and S10 Plus, and not just its marginally more affordable price point.

“The main rear camera is an optically stabilised 12-megapixel sensor, with an aperture that can shift between f/1.5 for night shots and f/2.4 for the day. There’s an ultra-wide, 16-megapixel f/2.2 sensor, too, and a stabilised 12-megapixel tele sensor for zooming.

Of the three, it’s the ultra-wide sensor that’s new. In the app, you can zoom out to enter wide view and there’s somewhat of a fisheye effect on the results.”

Coming to you Trusted Reviews recommended, as Samsung’s latest flagship phone it goes without saying it’s one you want to get your hands on. And with a cost of just £4.70 a month across the Vodafone 24 month contract, you’ll get a lot of bang for your buck with this tariff including a whopping 30GB of data.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.