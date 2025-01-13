Samsung Galaxy Ring sleep tracking will fine-tune your environment

The Samsung Galaxy Ring looks like a more rounded (sorry) proposition thanks to a host of new updates Samsung announced on January 13.

The company has unveiled a host of features designed to enhance your sleep health, the best of which is a sleep environment report that’ll help optimise your surroundings for a better night’s kip.

The sleep environment report might point out there was too much light in the room, or the temperature was too high and make suggestions to keep them in the proper range.

In the example presented by Samsung, from within its Samsung Health app, the company says: “The illuminance in living room at 11:00 PM – 3:00 AM was 8.5-31.4lux, which is brighter than the appropriate level. The recommended indoor illuminance during sleep is 5.0lux or less. The temperature at 11:00 PM – 3:00 AM was 25.6-26.8°C, which was higher than what’s recommended.”

Samsung says you can even leverage SmartThings-compatible smart home products you may have in the home ensure the most comfortable night. The company doesn’t specify which devices this might encompass but SmartThings does support lights, dehumidifiers, thermostats, and temperature/humidity sensors and more.

Elsewhere, Samsung is introducing a sleep time guidance feature that’ll “suggest optimal bedtime and wake-up time tailored to your unique sleep patterns, habits, and conditions.”

The feature will suggest sleep times based on the quality of your previous sleep and what you got up to during the day. There’s also a mindfulness tracker that “empowers you to improve your health and achieve a better night’s sleep by managing your mood, breathing, and stress levels.”

The Galaxy Ring will also be more accessible for more users with Samsung debuting two larger sizes, meaning it’ll fit the sausage-fingered folks with size 14 and size 15 fingers. It now goes from sizes 5-15.

However, if you’re considering a Galaxy Ring, it might be worth waiting until after January 22 when Samsung is hosting its next Unpacked event. A recent rumour suggested Samsung is already plotting a sequel that’ll be here sooner rather than later.