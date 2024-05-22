Samsung Galaxy Ring pricing leaks – and it’s not cheap

Pricing for the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Ring wearable has seemingly leaked online, suggesting it’ll fairly expensive, but also competitive with its most direct rival.

Samsung initially announced its Galaxy Ring health and fitness wearable at its Galaxy S24 Unpacked event back in January, but it hasn’t exactly been forthcoming with specific details since then. We had no idea how much it would cost, for example.

That may have just changed, courtesy of established leaker Yogesh Brar. The tipster has taken to X (formerly Twitter) with the claim that the Samsung Galaxy Ring will be priced at between $300 and $350 in the US.

As Brar notes, that’s a pretty expensive piece of kit. Notably, however, it would see the Galaxy Ring all but matching its key rival, the Oura Ring 3, which starts from $299 / £300.

Of course, the Oura Ring also requires a subscription in addition to that initial outlay, and the Samsung Galaxy Ring could well follow suit. According to Android Authority, Brar has informed the site that the Samsung Galaxy Ring could require a monthly subscription of less than $10.

This would represent a fresh monetisation effort on Samsung’s part, as it requires no such subscription fee for its existing Galaxy Watch fitness wearables.

However, Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy Ring will offer additional and complementary capabilities compared to the Galaxy Watch 6, so it perhaps shouldn’t be viewed in quite the same terms.

Expectations are that Samsung will finally launch the Galaxy Ring at its next Unpacked even in mid-July.