Samsung Galaxy Ring just arrived and sequel leaks don’t add-up

It feels like the Samsung Galaxy Ring only just arrived, but the next-generation may soon be on the way according to a new leak.

A new leak suggests longer battery life, a thinner overall design and other “added functions” might be on the agenda for the Galaxy Ring 2. It could also be here “a bit earlier” than previously thought, the post says.

That’s according to information posted on Naver by a leaker named Lanzuk. The translation from Korean says the information comes from a “related company source.”

The Galaxy Ring was finally released in late July, after being fully unveiled at the Unpacked event earlier that month. However, it was originally previewed all the way back in January during the Galaxy S24 launch. It arriving earlier than expected might mean a launch alongside the Galaxy S25 in early 2025 and a release in the spring.

But is there any real need for another Galaxy Ring at this stage? Our reviewer was largely impressed with the excellent sleep tracking accuracy, practical sleep coaching, energy score feature and sleek, comfortable design.

It already promises a seven day battery life, so that’s not really the biggest issue in the world. Our reviewer didn’t seem to be of the opinion that a thinner form factor was necessary either.

He wrote: “The Samsung Galaxy Ring is one of the most comfortable smart rings I’ve worn. It has a slim and lightweight build that’s barely noticeable when it’s on. It’s slimmer, lighter, and more discreet than the Oura Ring 3.”

As for the veracity of the leak, well it’s important to take these things with a large pinch of salt. The leaker has previously posted information about forthcoming Samsung releases, most recently regarding the possibility of a more affordable Z Flip phone in 2025.

Samsung has been quite clear that it doesn’t plan on going down the mid-range route for it’s foldable phones and the Z Flip is already relatively affordable, so we’re not all that sure that leak is on the money either.