New Samsung Galaxy phone teaser hints at an imminent release

You can already register your interest in Samsung’s next Galaxy smartphone, which could be either the Samsung Galaxy S10 or the Samsung Galaxy X.

Up to now, the S10 had been widely expected to launch at MWC towards the end of February. Samsung’s plans for the Galaxy X, meanwhile, are less clear. Perhaps things are about to happen sooner than we all thought.

Read more: Best smartphone

Mobile network EE has taken the unusual step of teasing Samsung’s next phone release on behalf of the South Korean giant.

It posted a tweet this afternoon, declaring: “OM4G – block out your diaries, clear out your calendars, and get yourself ready – the new Samsung Galaxy is nearly here.”

It isn’t clear if the teaser refers to the Galaxy S10 or the flexible Galaxy X, but if it’s the former, the inclusion of “OM4G” suggests that the 5G version of the handset will not be coming to the UK.

A multitude of leaks over recent months have claimed that Samsung is planning to release 4G and 5G versions of the S10, and the company all-but-confirmed that will be the case at its CES press conference this week, where HS Kim, the president and CEO of Samsung’s consumer division, announced that a 5G smartphone will be coming in the first half of 2019.

EE’s tweet includes a link that takes you to the ‘Coming Soon’ section of EE’s site, where you can sign up to receive updates from EE about Samsung’s upcoming handset.

“Get ready for the new Samsung Galaxy,” EE’s site says. “Big news! The new Samsung Galaxy is about to change your world.

“We can’t say much more at the moment, but it’s safe to say you can start getting excited.”

Read more: Best Android phones

EE’s press office says that, “Further information will be made available in due course.”

What are you hoping to see from Samsung’s next flagship smartphone? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.