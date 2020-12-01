Samsung Galaxy Note looking increasingly unlikely in 2021

Recent weeks have brought plenty of speculation that Samsung may not release Galaxy Note phones in 2021. Now we have the strongest indication yet the range is on the outs.

A new report from Reuters, the most credible news organisation yet, brings word from sources claiming Samsung may discontinue the range due to the fall in demand for the company’s high-end smartphones.

The large-screened device has been a fixture of Samsung’s annual release schedule for over a decade, but the sources say there are no plans to release a handset brandishing the name in 2021. Another Reuters source says Samsung has now reassigned development resources into the next-generation foldable phones, expected to be new versions of the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold in 2021.

Related: Best smartphone 2020

With larger screened phones now the norm, the Galaxy Note range has had less to distinguish it from the pack in recent years. However, its most identifiable feature, the S Pen stylus will live on according to the report.

The sources say Samsung the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold handset will be compatible with an S Pen, as will the next-gen Galaxy S21 expected early next year. Whether there’ll be a holster for the stylus within the phone, or whether it would sit within a case remains to be seen.

Samsung declined an invitation to comment on the report, but the tide of speculation would now suggest it’d be a surprise if we saw the Galaxy Note 21 at this point. Especially given the Galaxy Note 20 was somewhat of a flop.

While there are sure to be sections of the smartphone buying public who will miss this phone, it’s no surprise to see Samsung move its foldable phones into this bi-annual flagship release spot.

Would you miss the Galaxy Note if Samsung decided to discontinue the long-running range? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …