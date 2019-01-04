Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Android Pie update rolling out in Europe

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users in Europe are beginning to see the Android 9.0 Pie update arrive on their devices.

According to reports, Note 9 owners in Germany are starting to see the stable over-the-air update become available. It doesn’t appear as if the update is widely rolling out as yet, but it’s another sign that Samsung is stepping things up somewhat when it comes to getting Android updates to its loyal users around the world.

SamMobile reports that the 95MB download should be available to users in other countries where the beta was available. We’re not seeing reports of availability in other countries yet.

Related: Android Pie phones

It arrives under the firmware build N960FXXU2CRLT and also includes the January 2019 security patch from Google. Those with access to the update can head to the software updates section of the Settings app.

This comes after Samsung ran an extensive beta program on the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy S9 family of devices, with the target of a consumer release in January.

Galaxy S9 users in some territories began receiving the update just before Christmas, so the company is well on track to achieve those goals.

Earlier this week it emerged Samsung may be planning an Android Pie beta program for the 2017 flagships, the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8 devices. The company could have the OS, and the new One UI, available on those devices by the spring. The new Galaxy S10, expected to launch in February, will have Android 9.0 Pie on the device.

Android Pie is still on less than 0.1% of Android phones, months after release according to Google’s own stats.

How much does fast access to Android updates matter to you when considering a new smartphone purchase? Do you think Samsung does enough? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.