Samsung Galaxy Note 20 screen to lose out to the iPhone 12 Pro

Samsung’s competition with Apple is legendary, but according to a new leak it seems that the Android giant’s next flagship will come up short in one key area.

According to a Twitter source, the display refresh rate of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be capped at 60Hz, without any of the benefits of smoother scrolling that an enhanced refresh rate can offer. But according to the latest rumour, the iPhone 12 Pro will boast a 120Hz screen, trumping this and only matched by the Plus version of Samsung’s upcoming phablet.

The source for this latest news is Ross Young, the CEO/Founder of Display Supply Chain. He also sheds light on the future for LTPO technology; this enables a variable refresh rate, from 1Hz when the phone is in always-on mode, to 120Hz when running games; this will allow the devices to be far more efficient at power-saving while also bringing all the benefits of a smoother screen.

Enhanced refresh rates have been adopted by several flagships over the past year or so. For instance, both the OnePlus 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus offer 120Hz refresh rates which we praised highly in their respective reviews. Therefore it’s a little surprising to see that Samsung is taking a step back with its next Galaxy Note device, even if the Plus device will pack the feature.

On the other hand, Apple still is yet to introduce a smartphone with a display refresh rate beyond 60Hz, so it will be a major improvement to the series when this feature makes its debut, as expected, with the iPhone 12 Pro. That’s not the only thing new coming to the iPhone range this year; we strongly expect the new generation to adopt 5G connectivity as well.

