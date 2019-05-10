The hotly anticipated Galaxy Note 10 will not use Samsung’s spiffy new 64-megapixel, super-camera sensor, according to this leak.

Samsung announced an impressive 64-megapixel sensor for smartphones recently, grabbing all the headlines and putting its rivals in the shade. It will be launched in the second half of 2019, but latest news suggests that despite the unparalleled resolution, it will not be installed on the Galaxy Note 10.

Notorious Samsung leaker IceUniverse posted the following tweet on May 10, which has since been liked over 1,00 times:

In mitigation, the tweeting tipster argued: “This is not necessarily a bad thing. For example, 48MP is not used for S10, but the S10’s camera performance is better than any 48MP mobile phone.”

In our Samsung Galaxy S10 camera review we rated the camera very highly for its versatility. Highlights include reliable autofocus, white balance and exposure. The main sensor in that device has a resolution of just 12-megapixels, vindicating the idea that more megapixels does not necessarily result in superior camera performance.

So while the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is still likely to have an excellent camera despite this latest news, it’s worth taking a look at the latest rumours to see what else it’s got in store for us. We can expect to see an Exynos 9825 CPU, a completely buttonless design, and a holepunch cutout selfie camera. We can also expect to see 5G connectivity, following in the footsteps of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

The key question is whether the Galaxy Note 10 will still have enough features up its sleeve to compete with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The rival phablet is expected to be released in the second half of 2019. In comparison, it is expected to pack a Kirin 985 SoC, will likely have a larger notch for facial recognition technology, and almost certainly will have an OLED screen.

