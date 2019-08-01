Samsung Galaxy Note 10 spotted out in the wild for the first time

A Samsung Galaxy Note 10 device has been snapped by an eagle-eyed smartphone enthusiast in South Korea. Are there any surprises to see here?

If you’re out at a sports stadium you’ll probably have your eyes fixed on the field of play — but fortunately for us, an observant technophile noticed that a fellow fan (a Samsung employee?) was wielding nothing less than the as-yet-unreleased Samsung Galaxy Note 10 flagship smartphone.

As one of the most highly-anticipated tech devices of the year, it’s quite a coup to catch a glimpse a week before it’s launched. But does the image refute any of the rumours we’ve heard so far?

Via: Sammobile

Firstly, an obvious change from last year’s Galaxy Note 9 is in the screen design; relatively thick bezels have made way for a display that takes up almost all of the front, and a cutout selfie camera at the top somewhat similar to those found on the Samsung Galaxy S10. We’ve expected these changes for quite some time, and the renders we’ve seen bear a strong resemblance to the device.

Unfortunately, this image doesn’t give us a glimpse at the back or the sides of a phone, where some of the most important features can be found. The camera, which we expect to have at least three sensors, will be mounted on the rear of the device. Meanwhile, a clear look at the sides of the device would confirm or refute whether Samsung has got rid of the Bixby smart assistant button and the 3.5mm headphone jack, and also if an IR blaster has been fitted for remote control.

Fortunately this Galaxy Note 10 image corresponds with so many of the rumours already released, so it’s unlikely we’ll be surprised much when it’s finally unveiled on August 7. Stay tuned also for Samsung’s other tech releases next week, including the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the Galaxy Tab S6.

