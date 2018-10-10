Galaxy S10 could be the last Samsung flagship to boast a headphone jack

While other smartphone manufacturers – most notably Apple – sacrificed the 3.5mm headphone jack in the name of progress, Samsung has resolutely continued to include the analogue audio port on its flagship handsets.

Now, in bad news for those emotionally and physically attached to their wired headphones, it appears as if the company could finally be preparing to let the legacy technology go.

According to a report from ET News (via Android Authority) in Samsung’s Korean homeland, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could be the first flagship to arrive minus a 3.5mm audio port. While it appears the Galaxy S10 is still safe at this point, that device is likely to be the last phone in the range to offer a headphone jack, according to the report.

There’s no news on why Samsung could finally be ready to make this move, given it has remained a popular feature among fans who enjoy the 3.5mm/USB-C connectivity combination.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S10 latest

Of course, this is still a rumour, despite ET News having proved a reliable source for accurate Samsung news in the past. There’s still a year and a half until the Galaxy S11 rolls around and plans could change if the rumours spark backlash from Samsung’s loyal users.

Samsung has been able to use the headphone jack as a means of distinguishing its handsets from Apple, which ditched the feature in the iPhone 7 all the way back in 2016.

Apple fans have gradually become accustomed to the change, but it looks like Samsung Galaxy users may be joining their iOS counterparts in dongle hell at some point in the next year and a half.

Would you be upset if Samsung decided to ditch the 3.5mm jack on the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S11? Is it time for Samsung to give-up-the-ghost on this decidedly 20th century analogue tech? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.