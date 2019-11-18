The Galaxy Note 10 Plus wins the obligatory Star Wars tie-in stakes

Star Wars season is almost upon us and, you know what that means? Tech tie-ins by the dozen.

Samsung is kicking things off with special Star Wars-inspired variants of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus handset that’ll go on sale in time for the release of Rise of Skywalker next month.

The new design elements and content will be bundled with a specially-designed case for the device and themed Galaxy Buds and S Pen. You’ll also get a metal badge and a commemorative box. In terms of the digital content there’s wallpapers, shutdown animations, icons and sounds.

It’ll be available in select markets from December 10, ten days before the firm is released globally. The best news is the UK is among those nations being graced with its presence. Samsung says Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, UK and USA will receive the release.

In our Note 10 Plus review, published in September, we afforded a 4.5/5 star rating, thanks to its 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 4,500mAh battery.

We praised the lovely big screen, fast charging, useful S Pen deployment and versatile cameras. However, the camera wasn’t quite up there with the best handsets out there, while the 65w charger is not included.

Our reviewer wrote: “The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is the true successor to the Note 9. It’s a brute of a phone with a lovely display, plenty of grunt and a huge battery. There isn’t a whole lot new when compared to the S10 – but this still stands as the true high-end Samsung phone for the end of 2019. It also remains between this and the OnePlus 7 Pro for best big phone around. The Note 10 Plus has more features than the OnePlus – Qi charging, water-resistance, included USB-C buds – but I do love the 90Hz screen on the 7 Pro. Plus it’s notably cheaper than Samsung’s efforts.”

A couple of years ago, Disney and Lucasfilm hooked up with OnePlus for a special edition launch for the OnePlus 5T. Unfortunately, the closest it got to the UK was a limited launch in Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

