This could be our most detailed look at Galaxy Note 10 Plus yet

A picture of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus has been posted to Twitter along with the hard numbers showing its exact dimensions.

The image reveals that the device will have an incredible 92.5% screen-to-body ratio, a significant improvement to the 88.9% recorded by the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. According to leaker Ice Universe, this is down to very slim bezels, and a selfie camera that taking shape as a cutout in the screen, rather than inset into a “forehead” as for the Galaxy Note 9. The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to launch on August 7, at a Galaxy Unpacked event in New York.

The Note 10 Plus screen that’s shown off in the renders is expected to measure in at 6.75 inches, whereas the standard version is anticipated to have a 6.3-inch screen on a 19:9 aspect ratio with a 3040 x 1440 resolution. All phones in the range will of course feature Samsung’s famous AMOLED panels.

The small cutout selfie camera is noticeable on the front of the device, but flip it over and we’re expecting to find a bunch of lenses that promise a versatile shooting experience. There are rumoured to be three lenses consisting of a 12-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 16-megapixel wide angle lens, while we could also see a time-of-flight sensor thrown into the mix for better 3D imaging.

Inside the device we expect there to be an all-new Exynos 9825 chip along with a hefty battery: 4170mAh for the standard variant, and 4500mAh for the Plus. What’s more, a 50W fast charger will be shipped with the device too, so you will surely be able to juice up your phone far more rapidly than before. It’s very likely that a 5G variant of the Note series will also be sold, just as there was a Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

