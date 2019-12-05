Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite could be out very soon

The two upcoming devices have just got certification from the Bluetooth SIG body, which suggests that they’re nearly ready to make a public debut.

According to the certification docs, both the Note 10 Lite and the S10 Lite will come equipped with Bluetooth 5.0.

It’s not the first time that the S10 Lite has accidentally cropped up online. Two days ago, eagle-eyed Samsung fans spotted a French support page for a model labelled ‘SM-G770F/DS.’ Thanks to those Bluetooth docs, it looks like this is the upcoming Lite handset.

Samsung swiftly deleted the page, but it provides another hint that this model will soon hit the market.

Related: Galaxy Note 10 review

The rumour mill has been churning out a lot of speculation about the devices recently. At the end of November, tipster Ishan Agarwal claimed that the new S10 Lite would be powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset, which is the same chip used in the S10 Plus.

Agarwal also claims that the Lite’s main rear camera will be a 48MP sensor, with a 5MP depth and 12MP ultra-wide sensor supporting this. Allegedly, it will have a 32MP front-facing snapper, so you should be able to get some pretty sharp selfies.

And according to GSMArena, the new handset will also come with a 4,370 mAh battery, which is a bump up from the original S10’s 3400 mAh. This should mean that the new Lite can last a lot longer without charge.

Related: Galaxy S10 review

There have been fewer whispers about the Note 10 Lite, but we can probably expect a slightly less powerful (and hopefully much cheaper) variant of the Galaxy Note 10.

Given the rumoured specs, it’s strange that the upcoming S10 handset has been labelled as a ‘Lite’ version. It’s still not clear what has been sacrificed from the original S10 for the new handset to merit this name – but it looks like we won’t have long until we find out.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…