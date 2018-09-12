Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is codenamed ‘Da Vinci’, leak reveals

It’s barely been a month since the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launched, but the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 rumours have already started.

According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, the far-from-confirmed phone is codenamed ‘Da Vinci’. You can make of that what you will.

Samsung has long tried to push its stylus-toting Note line as a smartphone for artists and creative types, and it would hardly be a surprise if the firm was to do the the same with the Galaxy Note 10.

Unsurprisingly, there’s little else to go on at the moment, with the Note 10’s launch likely to take place in around 11 months.

That said, there’s been recent speculation that Samsung could merge its Galaxy Note and Galaxy S lines, in order to increase profits.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is an excellent phone, but it hasn’t sold as well as the South Korean firm had hoped it would, possibly because of how similar it is to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Because of these disappointing sales, the company’s head of mobile, DJ Koh, recently revealed plans to shake up the South Korean firm’s smartphone strategy.

“In the past, I brought the new technology and differentiation to the flagship model and then moved to the mid-end,” he said earlier this month. “But I have changed my strategy from this year to bring technology and differentiation points starting from the mid-end.”

In our review, we praised the Note 9 for its excellent battery life, screen, S Pen and software additions, but drawbacks come in the form of the Bixby button and that eye-watering £899 price tag. Right now though, it’s the best big phone you can buy.

