Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could be launched alongside another new phone

A picture of a brand new — yet familiar — Samsung phone has surfaced online, and the rumoured release date coincides with that of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

According to Android Headlines, a new Samsung Galaxy Active phone will be released in the same week as the Galaxy Note 10. This phone is a very rugged device made for rough-and-tumble users, as you can see from the hard-wearing design. But under a very different surface, it is reportedly a Galaxy S9 model underneath. We were particularly impressed by the speakers and the display of the S9, but this rebrand is nevertheless surprising, bringing back large physical navigation buttons underneath the display.

Despite this rumoured launch, the week will still be dominated by news of the Galaxy Note 10. After all, it’s Samsung’s big flagship launch of the second half of 2019, and from what we’ve heard it looks like it will live up to all of our high expectations. It’s expected to have a powerful Exynos 9825 chipset, will have at least a three-sensor camera, and it could have a battery as large as 4500mAh with 50W fast charging. The near bezel-less screen could be as large as 6.75 inches for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus variant, only interrupted by a small cutout for the selfie camera.

As if Samsung wasn’t already busy enough, there are another couple of devices also set to launch around the same time. The Galaxy Tab S6 is Samsung’s next premium tablet. This one will run on the Snapdragon 855 chip with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The screen measures 10.5 inches, with a 1600 x 2650 resolution that supports HDR 10+ for punchy colours. It shares an S Pen stylus in common with the Note 10.

Also coming soon from Samsung is the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The headline feature for this smartwatch is an ECG, a helpful tool for tracking your heart health that’s usually reserved for the most premium wearables. That new functionality might translate to a jump in price, but we won’t find out until its launch on August 5, the start of a very busy week of launches for Samsung.

