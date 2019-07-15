The launch date for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in South Korea has been ‘revealed’, and if it’s accurate we haven’t got long to wait before we get our hands on the phablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will become available in South Korea from August 23, according to the Korea Times. Pre-orders will be taken from August 9, after its launch in New York on August 7. If accurate we’d expect the dates to correspond very closely (or exactly) to its release here in the UK, which means that there’s just over a month to wait until you can get your hands on the fabled flagship.

It’s good news that the Note 10 will be released soon, because the recent flurry of leaks and rumours has left us struggling to contain our excitement! Firstly it seems there will be several variants of the device, including the standard model, a premium-spec Pro version and possibly even a more-affordable ‘e’ device similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

For the Pro version, we’re expecting the very best that Samsung has loaded in its arsenal: a 6.75-inch display, an Exynos 9825 chip, a 4500mAh battery, and possibly even fast-charging as powerful as 50W. These would represent big upgrades over the Galaxy S10 series, so we can’t wait to test out how it would perform in our rigorous review.

When we put the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to the test, we were very impressed overall. The battery had great endurance, the huge display was very immersive, and the S Pen is a unique selling point for a more versatile device. We had very few gripes to make at all, but one of them would be the eye-watering high price; unfortunately from what we’ve heard so far there are no expectations for the Note 10 to cut down on cost, but you can be reassured at least that you still tend to get what you pay for from Samsung flagships.

