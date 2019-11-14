The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has finally received the Android 10 beta

Samsung’s flagship phablet has finally started to receive the beta for the Android 10 operating system — but British customers will have to wait a little longer.

Samsung’s One UI 2.0 beta, which is based on Android 10, has been released to India and the United States, but there’s no sign of it appearing in the UK just yet. We’re still eagerly looking forward to seeing what new tricks are included in the package for Samsung’s latest user interface, and how well it will complement the software of Google’s latest mobile operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 received 4 out of 5 stars in our recent review, thanks to its muscular performance, varied camera sensors, and unique S-Pen. We found the relatively new OneUI to be a refreshingly simple interface, although we thought the DeX mobile-to-desktop mode to be a work in progress.

If the OneUI 2.0 beta can iron out some of these problems then it would be a welcome update. However, the device had a few shortcomings that can’t be made up for with a mere software patch; we were underwhelmed by the battery life and the lack of features such as Micro SD card expandability or a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for the underlying software, Android 10 offers quite a few new tips and tricks that are worth a look. For starters, there’s a new system-wide dark mode that gives you a rest from the standard bright white default screen in favour of a subdued black and grey interface. You’ll also get to play around with the handy new Live Transcribe feature that converts speech to text instantaneously, saving you from painstakingly copying up your notes. Full gesture navigation is also now available as an alternative method of finding your way around your smartphone rather than using the three-button system.

