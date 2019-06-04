Cryptic ‘leak’ hints at huge upgrade for Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Another Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leak may just have revealed a fearsome hardware upgrade for the rumoured upcoming phablet — it’s great news if you’re thirsty for more power.

Well-regarded Twitter tipster Ice Universe tweeted a seemingly innocuous tweet of a famous renaissance figure, with a string of numbers visible underneath. But if you can crack the code, it gives us another key specification for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10: 45W fast-charging.

Let’s break that down: Samsung’s internal codename for the Note 10 is DaVinci; 101101 is binary code for 45, and the lightning bolt watermark represents charging. There are more straightforward ways to have made the announcement, but at least we’ve got another clue on how the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will shape up.

45W fast-charging will likely represent a significant step forward for Samsung’s upcoming flagship device, as the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S10 Plus both featured 15W charging. In both reviews, we criticised Samsung for failing to make any significant improvements to their fast-charging tech, which nowadays lags behind the speed of devices such as the Oppo Reno — so let’s hope this new improvement finally makes up for lost time.

We have previously reported on the charge speeds found using Samsung’s 25W charger intended for the Galaxy S10 5G, which posted modest increases in speed compared to the previous 15W edition. But understandably, we expect far greater performance from the 45W charger given its massive increase in power. The Note 10 is anticipated to boast a huge screen, large battery, and more capable performance — all of which make faster charging an imperative if the device is to stay competitive.

Aside from charging improvements, we’re also expecting the Galaxy Note 10 to feature a cut-out selfie camera and a new vertically-aligned rear camera unit. The release date is likely to be August, September or October, so stay tuned for all the latest news and leaks.