The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 cameras will probably look like this

Following plenty of leaks, a render has appeared of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10‘s quadruple rear camera set-up, and it will be a radical design change for the lineup.

The render shows the cameras in a vertical lineup on the corner of the device, which looks similar to the Huawei P30 Pro. PhoneArena’s mock-up includes the main camera, along with telephoto and ultrawide lenses, and then a small Time of Flight sensor.

This is a new chapter in the Galaxy design, as recent Note and S series devices, such as the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy S10 have both had horizontally aligned camera modules. It’s even — whisper it quietly — more reminiscent of the vertically aligned module on the iPhone XS.

Perhaps even more controversially, this rear module would no longer include a heart rate monitor, which was has been a staple Samsung feature ever since the Galaxy S5. This could well be a gambit intended to boost sales of the Samsung Galaxy Watch, a premium wearable device.

The created image is driven by speculation from notorious Twitter tipsters. Ice Universe recently revealed this sketch from Chinese social media site Weibo, detailing the fresh new look of the Note 10’s camera unit (codenamed ‘DaVinci’):

These latest leaks seem to dispute that the Note 10 could have a zoom camera, despite the fact that Samsung have developed a periscope-style zoom camera that has recently production. If we have to wait for the Galaxy S11 until we see this feature, Samsung will find itself lagging way behind competitors such as the Huawei P30 Pro (with a 5x optical zoom) and the OnePlus 7 Pro (which has a 3x optical zoom).

However, the main camera could boast a stunning 64-megapixel resolution thanks to Samsung’s new ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. This might prove to be a significant upgrade to the 48-megapixel sensor presently found on the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, but we’ll have to wait to see how it performs in our review before falling for the hype.