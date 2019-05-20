Samsung Galaxy Note 10 ‘leak’ gives us a look at the cameras

This latest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 ‘leak’ suggests that the flagship phablet’s cameras will be completely made over, and it might be an unpopular change for Samsung fans.

Samsung leaker Ice Universe revealed on Twitter that the camera array for the Galaxy Note 10 (codename: Da Vinci) will have a complete design shift, with both the selfie camera and rear camera changing position:

Currently, the Galaxy Note 9 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera embedded in the right-hand side of the top bezel, while a horizontal bar houses the dual 12-megapixel rear cameras on the back panel.

In our in-depth camera review of the device, we thought the camera was excellent overall — it had plenty of detail and could adjust well to different scenarios, although we thought the dual aperture didn’t always work ideally, and the post-processing could be a little over the top.

But based on this newly revealed information, we expect the front selfie camera to be found in a cut-out in the screen similar to that of the Galaxy S10 Plus. This has been previously suggested in this attractive render:

However if Ice Universe’s information in to be believed, the rear camera set-up is likely to appear in a vertical bar, perhaps similar to the Samsung Galaxy A70 (released in April 2019).

But many Samsung fans might be left wondering: if it ain’t broke, why fix it? The horizontal rear camera set-up seemed to work just fine for the Galaxy S10 when it was released in March 2019, so there seems no need to rethink the distinctive way the cameras are orientated on Samsung’s flagships.

While not officially announced yet, we expect to see the Galaxy Note 10 unveiled in August 2019. Samsung’s flagship phablet range has also been rumoured to include 5G connectivity, a quad rear camera array, a 4,500mAh battery, and a completely buttonless physical interface.