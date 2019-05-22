Samsung Galaxy Note 10 camera design ‘leaks’ – and it isn’t pretty

An updated design to the camera on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has been leaked on Twitter — but how fab will the new phablet look?

Well-known tipster OnLeaks confirmed that the Galaxy Note 10 will have a vertical rear camera unit, with a central cut-out selfie camera in the top of the display in a tweet.

The leaker also dismissed a proposed render of the upcoming handset, instead claiming that the vertical rear camera will be positioned on the left hand side of the phone, rather than in the centre. This could leave it resembling the Galaxy A7 or Galaxy A9.

A centralised selfie camera would a particularly controversial design choice, as cutout cameras are almost always positioned in the corner of the display. This has been the case in previous Samsung phones such as the Galaxy S10 Plus and smartphones from other brands, such as the Honor 20 Pro. But just as Samsung skipped the ‘notch’ phase of design, it looks like they will not be adopting the pop-up selfie camera camera we’ve seen on the Oppo Reno or OnePlus 7 Pro.

This latest leak seems to corroborate a recent tip-off from Ice Universe, who tweeted that the camera positions on the Galaxy Note 10 will both change for the new release, and confirmed in a later reply that it would be orientated vertically instead of horizontally like the Galaxy Note 9.

So far that’s all we know about how the cameras will look, but what about the hardware? Well, according to SamMobile, Samsung have recently started mass production on a 5x zoom lens, which would supposedly see the Galaxy Note 10 equal the Huawei P30 Pro‘s optical zoom capability.

We expect the Galaxy Note 10 to be released in August 2019, so we’re not certain that the new lens will be ready in time for inclusion on this flagship. In a following tweet, Ice Universe claimed that the camera hardware will remain unchanged.