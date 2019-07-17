The Geekbench results of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 have been revealed before it’s even been announced — so does it pack a punch?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to be announced on August 7 at a Galaxy Unpacked event in New York. Samsung will be hoping to play its cards close to its chest before the big reveal — but unluckily for them, a very significant performance indicator has just surfaced on Twitter, thanks to notorious leaker Ice Universe, which gives away a couple of key insights.

Firstly, the tweet shows that the Galaxy Note 10 will run on its new own-brand Exynos 9825 chip. Samsung uses its own Exynos chips in European devices, switching to Qualcomm Snapdragon in the USA. Even though Qualcomm has just announced the Snapdragon 855 Plus, WinFuture reports this won’t be utilised in the Note 10.

But what’s more, the scores reveal exactly how powerfully we can expect it to perform, especially in respect to playing mobile games. The single-core score is 4495 and the multi-core reading is 10223. Below is a table comparing these scores to those we have recorded for rival flagships:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 iPhone XS Huawei P30 Pro OnePlus 7 Pro Geekbench Single Core Score 4495 4821 3317 3497 Geekbench Multi-Core Score 10223 11610 9819 11102

As you can see, if accurate these scores would make the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 one of the best-performing smartphones on the market at a stroke, and it could, therefore, prove to be an especially popular device among devoted mobile gamers. But Samsung fans may be a little disappointed to see that its performance still lags behind last year’s flagship iPhone.

This latest leak is by no means the first we’ve come across with regard to the Galaxy Note 10 — in fact, by now we have a fairly clear idea of what to expect at the unveiling in a few weeks’ time.

There will be at least two variants of the device with different-sized OLED screens; the standard 6.3-inch version, along with a Plus-branded 6.75-inch option. Both are expected to have a triple rear camera module, and a single cutout selfie camera in the top-centre of the screen. The Plus variant is rumoured to have a very large 4500mAh battery, along with 50W fast-charging. We can’t wait to see how these new handsets perform — stay tuned for the reviews, and all of the latest news.

