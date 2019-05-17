New Samsung Galaxy Note 10 battery rumour could spell disappointment

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 speculation is ramping up, but rumours of a massive battery sitting within the next-gen phablet may be wide of the mark, according to a new report.

GalaxyClub reckons the Galaxy Note 10 battery will be larger than it’s predecessor, but not by a whole lot. It has spotted a submission to the South Korean testing institute which includes a battery capacity of 4,170mAh, compared to the 4,000mAh battery resting inside the current Galaxy Note 9 model.

If the report comes to fruition when the Galaxy Note 10 arrives in August or September this year, it’ll mean a battery smaller than the one within the flagship Galaxy S10 5G, which has a cell with a 4500mAh capacity. However, it’ll still be larger than the 4100mAh battery within the Galaxy S10 Plus.

A report from Forbes explains how the battery submission could be tired to the Note 10 handset due to the product number featured on the back.

The model number EB-BN972ABU appears on the cell, with the ‘B’ standing for battery. Because the Galaxy Note 10 range is likely to begin with the model number N970, we’re likely looking at the 5G version of the next-gen handset. We’ve already seen the N975 model number banded around for a potential Note 10 4G Pro.

Samsung has been cautious with Galaxy Note batteries ever since the Note 7 debacle a couple of years ago and that trend looks set to continue this time around. That’ll come as a disappointment to some, following word of a Note 10 Pro 4G with a 4,500mAh battery on the horizon.

This isn’t the only potentially disappointing news we’ve heard about the Galaxy Note 10 this week. Samsung recently announced a 64-megapixel camera sensor designed for smartphones, but one prominent leak says it won’t make it into the Note 10.

Ice universe, who tends to have a finger on the pulse when it comes to Samsung goss’ reckons there’ll be no 64MP CMOS sensor in the Note 10. Perhaps it’s being saved for the Galaxy S11 in 2020?