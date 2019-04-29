A tweet from noted Samsung leaker Ice Universe has potentially shown off a key thing about the forthcoming Galaxy Note 10’s battery: it’s absolutely massive.



The tweet doesn’t add a lot of information, but merely seems to suggest that the Note 10 Pro 4G will have a 4500mAh battery, which is nearly double the 2,658mAh battery of the iPhone XS and a decent improvement on the Pixel 3 XL’s 3,430mAh offering.



It’s a closer comparison with Huawei’s P20 Pro, which is packing a 4,000mAh battery, and going based on this, you could probably cross your fingers and hope for two days of usage out of a single charge, although we’d have to see what else Samsung have packed under the hood to see what battery performance might be like.



The full reveal on Samsung’s new Note 10 series is likely to be a little while away, as the phones are often announced and released in August. However, recent reports have suggested that Samsung will be launching four different variants, of which the Pro is one.



Previous rumours have suggested that of the four phones, two will be 4G and two will pack 5G support, and the wording in the tweet suggests that this is the 4G pro variant, meaning there could be a potential 5G version of the Pro. That’s speculation, but would make a lot of sense.



This battery is comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G model, which also packs a 4,500 mAh battery pack, so it certainly seems viable that Samsung could pack such a powerful battery into a prestige phone. If you’re not sold on 5G connectivity, it even looks like the Note 10 Pro 4G could be a phone to keep an eye on.

