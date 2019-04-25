Will the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 boast super-fast 5G?

2019 is the year 5G connectivity finally becomes a reality and we’ve already seen phones from Oppo, Huawei and LG announced that’ll support the networks.

Samsung also unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G alongside the regular Galaxy S10 a couple of months ago and it looks like the brand’s next Galaxy Note device – which we’re assuming will be the Galaxy Note 10 – will also boast the latest mobile connectivity.

According to a report from The Verge, the news came from Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg who stated during an earning call that “The Note and the Galaxy coming this year will both have 5G.” Considering we already knew a 5G version of the S10 was coming this isn’t much of a surprise, but at least it shows Samsung (along with the Verizon) is continuing with the 5G push.

Little is known about the Note 10 at this stage, however it would make sense for it to mirror a lot of what made the Galaxy S10 Plus so good. That’ll likely be a large OLED display, Snapdragon 855, massive battery and multi-camera array on the back. Rumours also suggest it’ll pack new UFS 3.0 storage and possibly a design without buttons.

We’d also expect the Note 10 to differentiate itself from the S10 series with the S-Pen. This is Samsung’s stylus that’s been a mainstay on the Note series since the beginning. Last year’s Note 9 improved the S-Pen with Bluetooth and the ability to use it as a remote shutter for the camera.

We were thoroughly impressed with Note 9, finishing off our 4.5/5 review by saying ‘There are lots of ‘big’ phones on the market, but none do as much with their size as the Note 9. The changes over the Note 8 are all vitally important to making this a much better device, and it feels a much more complete handset as a result. I love the screen, am thoroughly impressed at how well-thought-out the software remains on the large phone, and even though the camera isn’t the very best you can buy, it’s up there.’

Samsung tends to launch its Note series towards the end of August so expect to see official details about this phone around then.