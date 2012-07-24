Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 Unboxed, First Android Tablet To Have 2GB RAM

We’ve been promised 2GB of RAM in many an Android device, but so far this is still a no-go – unless you live in Korea and are lucky enough to get your hands on a 2GB Samsung Galaxy S3 or LG phone. There’s also the oft-rumoured Lenovo Tablet we first heard about last year, with an overclocked Tegra 3 and 2GB of DDR3.

However, it looks like the first Android tab to market with more than 1GB might well be the redesigned, souped-up Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1.

Combined with its quad-core, 1.4GHz Exynos processor, as also found in the Samsung Galaxy S3, this is looking like it might well be the most powerful non-Windows tablet around.

An unboxing by The Brave Post has also revealed that the Note 10.1 can interact with your phone, acting as a speakerphone and sending/receiving messages and texts. Whether or not the 3G version can actually act as a phone is still unknown, but altogether this Wacom stylus-sporting tablet is looking like an impressive contender.

Our one disappointment is still the 1,280 x 800 screen resolution when some rival Android tabs offer 1,920 x 1,200.

Via The Verge

