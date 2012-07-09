Samsung Galaxy Nexus Returns to Play Store

The Samsung Galaxy Nexus has been reinstated in the Play Store, after being pulled off last week following a US sales ban. It’s labelled as shipping within “2-3 weeks”, by which time it’s expected to run Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

Last week was a turbulent time for Samsung. A law suit was decided in Apple’s favour against the company, forcing the Galaxy Nexus Android smartphone off shelves in the US pending a bond payment. The phone was then yanked off the Google Play online store, which sells Android smartphones in the US. However, as Google promised, it has returned, presumably with some tweaks to side-step the former legal issue.

On Friday July 6, the injunction against the Samsung Galaxy Nexus was put on hold following a response from Apple – although the company has already posted the $96 million bond. Our best guess is that Samsung has made the necessary tweak to claim that the phone no longer infringes upon the patents the case is based on.

Apple claims that the phone steps on four of its patents, although last week’s ruling seemed to be based on a single one, related to the voice recognition/search feature. Samsung’s haste in this matter is understandable, as the Galaxy Nexus will be the phone to debut version 4.1 Jelly Bean of its Android OS software.

