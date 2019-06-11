Samsung Galaxy M40: New budget phone has a key Galaxy S10 feature

, in News

Samsung has just released the Galaxy M40 budget smartphone — and it shares one distinctive feature in common with the much pricier Galaxy S10 flagship.

The Galaxy M40 is the first of Samsung’s budget phones to have the Infinity O display — that is, a cutout selfie camera within the borders of the screen — just like the Galaxy S10. It’s a nice design flourish that’s sure to attract customers who want the look of a premium device without the hefty price.

Related: Best Phones

The Galaxy M40’s screen measure 6.3 inches, and has a 2340 x 1080 Full HD+ resolution.; the Infinity O display enables a 91.8% screen-to-body ratio, and the selfie camera peeking through the cutout has a 16 megapixel resolution with a f/2.0 aperture.

The rear triple camera set up, meanwhile, is composed of a 32-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 123-degree ultrawide lens with 8-megapixel resolution. Under the hood, there’s a Snapdragon 675 chip with 6GB RAM and memory expandable up to 512GB via Micro SD card.

The handset will go on sale on June 18, and it’s priced at ₹19,990 (~£225/$290). Availability has only been confirmed for India so far, and it’s unlikely to hit shelves in the UK.

Related: Best Mid-Range Phone

While the specs are promising for a mid-range device, it can’t truly compete with the Galaxy S10 despite the superficial resemblance. The 550ppi pixel density makes for a much sharper display, the Exynos 9820 offers more muscle as a processor, and the camera is among the best in the business. In our review, we gave it 4.5/5 stars, and declared it to be “the best Android phone you can buy today”. We’re looking forward to seeing how the Galaxy M40 stacks up to it.

If it’s a Samsung flagship you’re after, then you won’t have much longer to wait for the next one to come out — the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to be released in August.

Why we’re different

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend. We use industry standard tests to evaluate products in order to assess them properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. Trusted Reviews may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tell us what you think.