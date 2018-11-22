Samsung could shake up budget smartphones with new Galaxy M series

An as-yet-unannounced Samsung handset believed to be called the Samsung Galaxy M20 (not pictured) has just surfaced on AnTuTu, furthering previous claims that the firm was planning to roll out a completely new series of smartphones.

The AntuTu listing is for the ‘SM-M205F’, and it reveals that the handset will feature an Exynos 7885 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, Android 8.1 Oreo, and a 2340 x 1080 display (via SamMobile).

The same device appeared on Geekbench earlier this week (via Slashgear), with an almost identical spec sheet (minus the display details, which simply weren’t included on the earlier listing).

It has been speculated that Samsung was planning to merge its existing Galaxy J, Galaxy C and On lines, and the emergence of this new handset has added fuel to that fire.

While nothing has yet been confirmed, the move would make sense. Samsung’s current lineup is confusing, and consolidating the three lines could make things a lot easier for consumers on a budget.

Little else is known about the Galaxy M series, not least a release date or pricing details, but its appearance on both Geekbench and AnTuTu suggests we won’t have much longer to wait before it’s officially outed by Samsung.

Back in September, Samsung Mobile chief DJ Koh said he was planning to shake up the South Korean firm’s smartphone strategy, and that we could expect big new features to come to its cheaper phones.

The Galaxy A range will be the main beneficiary of this strategy change, but there’s hope that Samsung’s cheapest handsets will get some attention too, to help them compete with the likes of the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play, both of which offer excellent value for money.

