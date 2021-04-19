Samsung Galaxy M12 will launch in the UK this month

Samsung has just announced that its latest M Series phone, the Galaxy M12, will be available to buy in the UK from April 30.

The M Series is one of Samsung’s most affordable smartphone lines, providing a cheaper alternative for people looking for a Samsung phone without the S21’s flagship prices.

The M12 is the follow up to 2020’s Galaxy M11 and Samsung is promising “some of the biggest upgrades” in the M Series this year, including a 90Hz Infinity-V display, a powerful processor and a 5000mAh battery.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy M12 ahead of its release.

Samsung Galaxy M12 pricing and release date

The Galaxy M12 will be available to buy in the UK from April 30. The phone has an RRP of £159 (roughly ¢226/€184). It had previously be revealed for a release in India.

Samsung Galaxy M12 screen and design

The Galaxy M12 boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate – an upgrade over the M11.

The screen has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and the smartphone supports Dolby Atmos audio when used with wired or Bluetooth headphones for a more cinematic experience when you’re streaming movies or gaming on the phone.

The M12 features a haze and matte finish with curved sides and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is available in Black, Light Blue and Green colour options and comes running Android 11 out of the box.

It also features support for One UI Core, as well as premium services such as Samsung Health, Galaxy Apps and Smart Switch.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specs and features

The Galaxy M12 is powered by the Exynos 850 octa-core 2.0GHz processor. Samsung claims the chipset offers snappy performance, smooth multitasking and is power efficient, regardless of whether you’re browsing or using multiple apps.

The phone packs a huge 5000mAh battery so you shouldn’t have to worry about it draining quickly. The phone also supports 15W fast charging and Samsung’s Adaptive Fast Charging tech.

The M12 includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy M12 camera

The Galaxy M12 features a quad-camera setup on its rear, including a 48-megapixel main wide angle sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with a 123-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro sensor for close ups and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots.

There’s also an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera on the front of the phone.

How good will the Galaxy M12 be?

Of course, it’s hard to come to a definite verdict on this device before we’ve put it through our review process. But, for the price, it certainly seems to offer a decent selection of features that should give the Moto G30, for example, a run for its money. There is some serious competition at this end of the market though, from the likes of Poco, fellow Xiaomi offshoot Redmi and Realme.