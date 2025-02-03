Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

10-inch Galaxy G Fold may be Samsung’s incoming tri-fold

Chris Smith

During its Galaxy Unpacked event last month, Samsung confirmed it was working on multi-fold devices, and now we have the first external hints over the name and form factor.

According to a leak, which we’re taking with a rather large pinch of salt right now, Samsung is working on a tri-fold smartphone it plans to call the Galaxy G Fold.

The complement to the Z Fold and Z Flip ranges could arrive later this year, but is more likely to launch in January next year. All this is according to the leaker Lanzuk on Naver, who cites display industry expert Ross Young and other related industry courses as the source of the information.

The post also goes into detail on the potential size of the device, suggesting (rather specifically) it’ll offer a 9.96-inch display when fully unfolded and 6.54-inches when used in standard smartphone form. The post suggests that, while the weight of Samsung’s device will be comparable to Huawei’s Mate XT – the first tri-foldable to hit the market – the so-called G Fold might be a little thicker.

As we said earlier in this post, we’re taking this information with a healthy amount of caution, but we know Samsung’s response is incoming.

Having pioneered foldable displays through some early pain points with the original Galaxy Fold, Samsung has seen Android device makers from China – like Oppo/OnePlus, Huawei, and China-owned Motorola – arrive on the scene and make great strides in reeling Samsung in.

We got our hands on the Mate XT at the back end of last year and were pretty impressed with the world’s first tri-foldable.

“It’s another great example of how manufacturers can use this flexible, folding technology for new form factors, sporting a design which folds twice, splitting a large tablet-sized screen in three, to give you even more space when unfolded,” our guy reported.

It sounds like a big deal

Samsung opting for a near 10-inch display for its incoming tri-fold would effectively make the ‘G Fold’ a fully functional tablet, rather than the 7.6-inch half measure offered by the Z Fold series.

Huawei’s Mate XT provides a 10.2-inch display as well as a 6.4-inch smartphone and 7.9-inch book-style foldable. This certainly makes foldables a more attractive proposition for those looking to consolidate their tech – especially for travel.

Whether these reports are accurate, or not, remain to be seen, but it would seem like a viable course of action for Samsung to assert itself over the emerging subsection of this market.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

