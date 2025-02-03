10-inch Galaxy G Fold may be Samsung’s incoming tri-fold

During its Galaxy Unpacked event last month, Samsung confirmed it was working on multi-fold devices, and now we have the first external hints over the name and form factor.

According to a leak, which we’re taking with a rather large pinch of salt right now, Samsung is working on a tri-fold smartphone it plans to call the Galaxy G Fold.

The complement to the Z Fold and Z Flip ranges could arrive later this year, but is more likely to launch in January next year. All this is according to the leaker Lanzuk on Naver, who cites display industry expert Ross Young and other related industry courses as the source of the information.

The post also goes into detail on the potential size of the device, suggesting (rather specifically) it’ll offer a 9.96-inch display when fully unfolded and 6.54-inches when used in standard smartphone form. The post suggests that, while the weight of Samsung’s device will be comparable to Huawei’s Mate XT – the first tri-foldable to hit the market – the so-called G Fold might be a little thicker.

As we said earlier in this post, we’re taking this information with a healthy amount of caution, but we know Samsung’s response is incoming.

Having pioneered foldable displays through some early pain points with the original Galaxy Fold, Samsung has seen Android device makers from China – like Oppo/OnePlus, Huawei, and China-owned Motorola – arrive on the scene and make great strides in reeling Samsung in.

We got our hands on the Mate XT at the back end of last year and were pretty impressed with the world’s first tri-foldable.

“It’s another great example of how manufacturers can use this flexible, folding technology for new form factors, sporting a design which folds twice, splitting a large tablet-sized screen in three, to give you even more space when unfolded,” our guy reported.