Samsung Galaxy Tab Fold to arrive in early 2023, rumour claims

With Samsung set to unveil its next-generation of foldable phones at Unpacked on August 10, a new rumour suggests the company has bigger things in mind.

According to the rumour from “lanzuk” on Naver (via 9to5Google), Samsung plans to unleash a foldable tablet in early 2023, perhaps alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy S23.

It’d be wise to take this report with a pinch of salt for the time being. Namely, because we’d have probably got word of this before now, if it was in the offing for the “first half” of 2023, as the blog suggests. However, this isn’t the first time we’d heard this rumour and Samsung Display itself brought an interesting double folding concept to CES 2022.

This might be the next logical step for Samsung, given the growing popularity of both its foldable phones and the critical success of its Galaxy Tab series of Android tablets. Google is also in the process of making Android better for tablet and foldable users with a host of interface refinements and better app experiences for larger displays.

While the Fold is an already tantamount to a tablet when opened up, Samsung could certainly go bigger and have a larger screened option within a more portable form factor when closed.

However, the immediate order of business is the forthcoming Unpacked show, where Samsung looks certain to unveil the brand new Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 smartphones on August 10. We’re also looking forward to seeing new entries into the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds series less than 48 hours from now.

