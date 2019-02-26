Samsung Galaxy Fold: Price, release date, specs and pictures

Samsung Galaxy Fold – Everything you need to know about the Samsung folding phone

The keenly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone-cum-tablet is finally here, having launched alongside the Galaxy S10. Read on for everything you need to know about Samsung’s eye-catching new device.

Samsung Galaxy Fold – Price and release date

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming to the UK on May 3, with prices starting at €2000 (around £1800 in the UK).

Samsung says there will be two versions of the Galaxy Fold: a 5G model and an LTE model. The handset will be available in Space Silver, Cosmos Black, Martian Green and Astro Blue colour schemes, and the company says you’ll be able to customise the hinge colour too.

Samsung will throw in the new Galaxy Buds as a freebie to Fold buyers, and pre-orders will be available on April 26.

Samsung Galaxy Fold – Design and display

As expected, the Fold features two screens: a 4.6-inch, HD+ Super AMOLED outer display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, and a 7.3-inch, QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED inner “Infinity Flex” display with a 4.2:3 aspect ratio. Both screens feature rounded corners.

The Fold opens up like a book, and when closed it essentially looks like two phones stuck together. And yes, that means it’s thick − although Samsung is yet to reveal dimensions for the device.

The two sides of the Fold are joined together by a hinge with multiple interlocking gears.

You’ll be able to access apps using the outer display, then pick up where you left off on the inner display on opening up the Fold. Samsung has named this functionality “App Continuity”. You can use three apps at once on the inner display.

“We invented a sophisticated hinge system that lets you fold and unfold the Fold using naturally interlocking gears hidden under the screen,” said Samsung SVP Justin Denison.

Samsung Galaxy Fold − Specs, camera and features

Denison rather tellingly described the Galaxy Fold as a “luxury device” at its unveiling, and its specs certainly suggest that this is a suitable description.

Inside is an as-yet unnamed 7nm 64-bit octa-core processor and a whopping 12GB of RAM, as well as 512GB of internal storage. There’s not one but two batteries − one on each side − that will work in tandem. Samsung says the Fold’s total battery capacity is 4380mAh.

The Galaxy Fold can be used to wirelessly charge another device via Wireless PowerShare. AKG-tuned speakers are on board, too, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and UFS 3.0 support. There’s no microSD card slot, however.

The Fold runs a special version of Android Pie that Samsung revealed in November 2018.

The Fold is home to six cameras. On the rear you’ll find a 16-megapixel, f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor; on the inside is a 10-megapixel f/2.2 camera and an 8-megapixel f/1.9 RGB depth camera; on the front sits a 10-megapixel f/2.2 sensor.

“Today, Samsung is writing the next chapter in mobile innovation history by changing what’s possible in a smartphone. Galaxy Fold introduces a completely new category that unlocks new capabilities never seen before with our Infinity Flex Display,” said DJ Koh, Samsung’s president and CEO.

“We created Galaxy Fold for those that want to experience what a premium foldable device can do, beyond the limitations of a traditional smartphone.”

And if you missed the Galaxy Fold launch, you can catch up by watching the clip embedded above.

Are you tempted by the Samsung Galaxy Fold? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.