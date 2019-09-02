Galaxy Fold comeback is imminent as registration period resumes

Samsung is once again offering folks the chance to pre-register their interest in the Galaxy Fold handset, months after it pulled the planned release over serious flaws with the Infinity Flex display.

In the United States it’s now possible to register an email address ahead of what is likely to be a new pre-order period for Samsung’s first foldable smartphone.

Potential customers are asked to “join the wait list” for the phone by entering their name, email and zip code, to be notified when the groundbreaking new handset is available to order.

“Galaxy Fold is in high demand. Please share your information to receive access to limited supplies when available,” Samsung says.

This is the clearest indication yet Samsung has resolved the issues with the Galaxy Fold handset after a number of earlier reviewers inadvertently broke the displays during normal use, or by removing the protective film believing it to be a screen protector.

Samsung has been coy about the re-release plans, as networks cancelled and refunded pre-orders while the company scrambled to discover the root of the issue with its most ambitious smartphone release of recent times.

Related: Best Phones

The announcement follows rumours the company is planning to begin selling the phone in its native South Korea on September 6.

Reports have suggested Samsung plans to increase the area covered by the screen protector to make it more obvious it should not be removed. Also, it has been reported Samsung is introducing gaps around the screen to prevent dust and other particles from creeping underneath the display, which may have been the cause of some of those early breakages.

Related: How Samsung fixed the Galaxy Fold

Right now it appears the US pre-registration screen is the only one active. We’ll keep you posted when Sammy gives Brits the opportunity to sign up once again.

Will you be willing to fork over the highest fee a mainstream smartphone maker has ever asked for a phone, given the doubts over durability? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More