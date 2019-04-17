Samsung Galaxy Fold may have catastrophic display issues

Early Samsung Galaxy Fold reviewers are reporting catastrophic issues with the foldable device’s display, less than 48 hours after getting their hands on the device.

Multiple journalists from reputable publications have shared details of apparent problems with the durability of the flexible OLED screen. The Verge, for example, says its review unit has developed a bulge on the centre crease of the Galaxy Fold’s 7.3-inch internal screen, which has proved enough to distort the screen.

The site’s Dieter Bohn says that whatever has caused the bulge has pushed against the OLED screen hard enough to break it. The company speculates the bulge has either been caused by a defective/broken hinge or by some debris sneaking its way in behind the display somehow.

Bohn contacted Samsung for a statement, but has yet to receive one. Instead he received a replacement unit from Samsung, just two days after the company began furnishing tech sites with the £1,800/$1,980 handset.

Other reports have also shared problems with the handset. Steve Kovach, the tech editor at CNBC, claiming the phone is “completely unusable” after a day or two of use because of a flickering display. You can see it in the video below.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is another high profile journalist with an apparently defective unit. This may be attributed to accidentally removing a protective film on the screen, which Samsung is now warning users not to do.

Gurman says: “The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not.”

For the record, Trusted Reviews has not experienced any issues with the foldable display since getting our hands on the device this week.

It’s possible the problems are restricted to review samples given out to journalists prior to the consumer launch. Until we get a statement from Samsung though, we just won’t know for sure. Regardless, this is a desperately worrying sign for the company given pre-orders of the device have already sold out in the United States.

The phone isn’t expected to go up for pre-order in the UK until April 26, but these issues are sure to give Brits pause for thought before splashing out on the most expensive mainstream phone on the market.

The company is still recovering its reputation from the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, which saw the firm issue a full recall due to an issue with combustable batteries.

