Samsung Galaxy Fold could be as hard to find as it is to afford

Samsung’s is planning a special launch for its Galaxy Fold smartphones, with highly-limited availability and a concierge service for those splashing out on the expensive foldable smartphone.

Following its unveiling at the Unpacked event a week ago, Samsung is now going into more details on the launch, and there’s bad news for those who’d like to play with the phone before investing in the first-generation phone-cum-tablet.

The company said how the phone gets into the hands of users is an important part of its strategy, which means it won’t be available to be fondled on displays at your favourite electronics retailer.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X

In an interview with The Verge, Samsung UK executive Kate Beaumont, said: “We’ll have less supply than we would of the S10 at launch, and also how it goes to market is really important to us.

“This is a super premium device, and we want to make sure it has a concierge-like service and experience, so it’s not going to be on display in all stores. You’re not going to see it on the stands, we want to make sure it’s a very personal experience. There will be quite intensive aftercare that goes with it as well.”

Samsung also said it is planning a UK press event in April where folks will be able to get a closer look at the device, as well as receiving full details of the on-sale arrangements. It could be that premium retailers like Selfridge’s may have the device on display, but the Carphone Warehouses of the world may not.

It’s obvious Samsung is pitching the Galaxy Fold at customers who’re liable to splash out £1,800 on a yet-to-be-proven first-generation product.

Our time with the device at MWC 2019 has raised some concerns about whether the Galaxy Fold will live up to its billing. The competing Huawei Mate X appears to have won the early PR battle, emerging as the most impressive foldable phone we’ve seen to date.

Are you going to be chasing down the Galaxy Fold smartphone? Or are you going to wait for the second generation model before you jump aboard? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.