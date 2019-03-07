Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 concept is the foldable phone we’re still dreaming of

Foldable phones are finally a reality, but we’re a little way away from reaching that nadir we’ve been dreaming of for years.

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold is living proof of that. As impressive as Samsung’s tech is, it’s very much a first-generation product, with critics and observers expressing concern about the imperfect fold and the giant bezels on the front-facing display.

It’s clear, as the display tech improves, so will the devices themselves. That could lead us to the promised land of the concept phone in the video below.

Published on the Concept Creator YouTube channel (via SamMobile) this week, the so-called Galaxy Fold 2 concept addresses many of the complaints observers have had thus far.

There’s the full-screen front-facing display, a pristine fold and a dual selfie camera within the Infinity O display on the tablet portion of the device. Heck, there’s even an S Pen hiding away in the super-slim body and a triple rear camera on the back of the device.

Whether the tech will be there for the Galaxy Fold 2 remains to be seen. It may not be until the 3rd of 4th generation foldable phone until the above is achievable.

In an interview with the Australian Financial Review, Samsung executive Eui-suk Chung said: “Our intention is to create a perfect fold, but today’s technology doesn’t allow you to fold a screen like paper, 100 per cent.”

In the interview, the executive VP of R&D also said Samsung’s design choices reflected a more natural experience for users than the Huawei Mate X.

He added: “We have tried so many different things… In the end we really wanted to create the best user experience, which is the infold. You open it like a book. You close it like a book. It’s much more natural than doing it the other way around, so we went for that even though it presents the harder technical challenge.”

Does the Galaxy Fold 2 look like the perfect foldable phone? How long until we see this reality? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.