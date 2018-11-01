Samsung Galaxy F: Everything you need to know about Samsung’s foldable phone

Samsung is finally on the verge of revealing its long-awaited foldable smartphone, which has been in the works for several years. It isn’t clear what the device will be called but both Samsung Galaxy F and Samsung Galaxy X have been strongly rumoured. Here’s all the information you need to get to grips with Samsung’s foldable phone, including the Galaxy F’s release date, specs, price and more.

For the purpose of clarity, we’ll refer to the device as the Samsung Galaxy F throughout this article. Read on for all of the key details, including design and features, and pricing and release date speculation.

Samsung Galaxy F: The latest news

Samsung looks set to unveil its long-awaited foldable smartphone at an event in November, and an interesting – if not hugely illuminating – detail about the device’s display may have just emerged.

The South Korean has filed a trademark with the Korean Intellectual Property Office (via LetsGoDigital) for ‘Samsung Infinity-V’. It appears to be the name Samsung has settled on for its folding smartphone’s display.

The company introduced the ‘Infinity Display’ (so-called because it stretches nearly from edge to edge) with the Samsung Galaxy 8 last year, and it has since featured on numerous Samsung-built handsets.

Infinity V appears to be the next stage. Why V? While we can’t say for sure, our best guess is because the V-shape is a perfect representation of what Samsung’s folding phone will look like when you switch between phone and tablet modes.

The graphic below does a much better job of explaining what we mean:

Samsung Galaxy F: Release date and price rumours

The tweet embedded above suggests that the handset will be unveiled at the Samsung Developers Conference in San Francisco on November 7.

However, a report from Bloomberg has suggested that Samsung is yet to decide on a final design (more on this further down the page), and will likely end up showing off a concept at the conference, rather than a physical device.

Previously, there had been doubts over whether or not the handset would actually be released to consumers. However, it now sounds like it will be treated to a global release.

“I’m positive that we do need a foldable phone,” DJ Koh, the head of Samsung Mobile, said at the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A9 in Kuala Lumpur in August, according to SamMobile. “Possibly when we start selling the foldable phone, it may be a niche market, but definitely, it will expand.”

It isn’t clear when it could hit the market, but early 2019 is a rumour we’ve seen on more than one occasion. Bloomberg reports that Samsung might not be ready to launch it until at least the second quarter of 2019.

In its Q3 earnings report, the company further hinted that early 2019 is when we should expect the phone to be released.

“Samsung will strive to expand sales of premium smartphones through differentiated design and a diversified lineup,” reads the announcement. “The Company will also solidify its market leadership by adopting cutting-edge technologies across its entire Galaxy lineup, including the Galaxy A series.

“Moreover, Samsung will strengthen its competitiveness in the mid- to long-term by leading innovation with the launch of foldable and 5G smartphones as well as enhancing its Bixby-based AI and IoT services.”

Kim Jang-Yeol, the head of research at Golden Bridge Investment, has predicted that the handset could retail for north of $1800 when it hits the shelves.

That’s actually not a huge amount more than the top-spec iPhone XS Max, but there’s also speculation that the phone will, at least initially, be available in extremely limited quantities.

Samsung Galaxy F: Design and display

The impression we’ve got is that of a device with two screens − one little and one large − which can be folded like a book. Koh has said that users will be able to see things in greater detail when they fold out the device into its tablet form.

According to Bloomberg, the company is struggling to decide whether a device that flips open horizontally like a book, or a device that flips open vertically like the flip phones of yesteryear, would be better. The latter is reportedly the current favourite.

The F will reportedly open and shut with a satisfying snap, much like the legendary Motorola Razr and in testing, its screen is said to have recently passed internal tests of surviving being folded more than 200,000 times.

An announcement back in July sheds more light on the type of panel that could feature on the Galaxy F.

“Samsung Display developed the flexible OLED panel with an unbreakable substrate and an overlay window securely adhered to it. Current-generation flexible display products attach a glass-covered window to their display that often breaks when severely impacted,” the company said at the time, adding that it was “especially suitable for portable electronic devices not only because of its unbreakable characteristics, but also because of its lightweight, transmissivity and hardness”.

Samsung and Google are also said to be working on a special version of Android for the phone.

Samsung Galaxy X: Specs and features

In terms of specs, the Samsung Galaxy F is believed to be equipped with a 7.3-inch flexible OLED screen that can unfold to form a medium-sized tablet, and a 4.6-inch external OLED screen (the phone display).

It should also come with an Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 CPU and at least 6GB of RAM.

According to a September report from ET News, the Samsung Galaxy X could arrive without the Corning Gorilla Glass used to protected the displays of the majority of top-shelf handsets. The firm reportedly plans to use a transparent polymer from Sumitomo Chemical of Japan instead.

This move would assuredly make the display more susceptible to bumps and spills, but would enable Samsung’s long-held ambitions to finally come to fruition.

Samsung SDI managed to build a foldable battery four years ago, but that only had a 210mAh capacity. Fortunately, the subsidiary is said to be getting close to developing one that could realistically power a smartphone.

According to ITHome, industry sources say it will run on a foldable battery built by Samsung SDI, which will have a capacity somewhere between 3000mAh and 6000mAh. However, Bloomberg claims the battery might have to be downsized, in order to keep the handset’s weight down.

