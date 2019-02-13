The hotly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Buds could have one crucial weakness, according to newly “leaked” specs.

SamMobile published leaked specs suggesting the Galaxy Buds will have a dinky 58mAh battery and 252mAh charge case on Tuesday. The capacity is significantly lower than Samsung’s older Gear IconX true wireless headphones, which suffered from famously poor battery life.

SamMobile has since unpublished the link, but if true this could a be a key weakness for the new earphones and put them significantly behind rivals, like the new B&O E8 2.0.

The unconfirmed leak also suggested the Galaxy Buds will come with a swish black colouring and feature wireless charging. If true this will hopefully help mitigate any potential battery issues.

Outside of this they are expected to feature 8GB of storage for local music playback, upgraded Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and an IPX2 sweat resistance rating. If the rumours come to pass then the features could make the Galaxy Buds a great true wireless option for runners and regular gym goers.

The Galaxy Buds are expected to be unveiled alongside Samsung’s hotly Galaxy S10 smartphone. The Galaxy S10 expected to launch at the company’s Unpacked events in New York and London on 20 February. If they don’t arrive at this event, which could already be packed as we also expect to see the foldable Samsung Galaxy X arrive too, they could see an MWC 2019.

The timeline would see them launch significantly earlier than their hotly anticipated rival, the Apple AirPods 2. Apple has released any official information about the second generation true wireless earphones, but recent rumours suggest the AirPods 2 won’t hit the market until 2020.

The AirPods 2 are expected to feature similar wireless charging tech, improved “fitness tracking features” and advanced hands-free Siri functionality.

