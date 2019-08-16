For the more Samsung inclined your ears will thank you for the Samsung Galaxy Buds, now down to £106.44.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy Buds Now £106.44 (save 23%)

Retailing at £139, the Samsung Galaxy Buds are definitely a cheaper alternative to the AirPods and perhaps a far sleeker, more appealing design, especially for gym-goers. It would appear this is the lowest price they’ve ever been on Amazon, even more reason to snap up a pair for yourself before they go back up.

Best Samsung Galaxy Buds Deal Samsung Galaxy Buds White Easy, quick syncing, make the most of the seamless Ambient Mode, as well as the Buds' dual microphone and a charging case which provides 6 hours of battery life in one charge.

Now with nearly a quarter off the price, they can be yours for £106.44 — that’s a £32.56 price cut.

Slip out from the sleek pebble-like charging case and the Samsung Galaxy Buds will automatically sync up with the device of your choosing, from phone to watch via Bluetooth, meaning you can listen and go instantly. Working more efficiently with other Samsung devices, that’s not to say you can’t utilise the Galaxy Buds with other hardware, though you may miss out on some of its key features like fast syncing.

Ambient Mode is definitely a defining feature of the Galaxy Buds, meaning you won’t lose out on the quality sound delivered by AKG. Switch seamlessly from the deep, immersive and clear sound and easily bring the outside world back into focus with one easy tap. With an adaptive dual microphone, on the flipside you can drown out the noise so you’re always free to talk no matter your noisy surroundings.

Unlike AirPods and a lot of other truly wireless ear buds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds are designed to be slim, fitting comfortably in your ear with the perfect balance of soft materials that still remain secure as they mould to the shape of your ear — all without sticking out.

Reassured that they definitely won’t be falling out anytime soon, the Galaxy Buds are ideal no matter the activity and, with a charging case that will ensure six hours of playback time in just one charge, they make for a great choice.

With a 23% saving up for grabs, add the Samsung Galaxy Buds to your Amazon basket and don’t miss out on the cheapest price they’ve ever been at £106.44.

