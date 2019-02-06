Samsung Galaxy Buds could beat AirPods 2 in a major way

Samsung is preparing to launch a new pair of truly wireless earbuds alongside the Galaxy S10 range, judging by a leaked promotional image.

The new Galaxy Buds, as they are expected to be called, are depicted within a carry case resting on the back of what looks like a Galaxy S10 smartphone. That positioning suggests that the case itself can be replenished wirelessly by placing it on the rear of the Galaxy S10 smartphone.

As we saw with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, it’s possible for a phone to provide charge wirelessly, as well as receive it. In the case of that smartphone release, the FreeBuds 2 Pro Wireless buds could be replenished using power from the handset.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S10

The image has been posted by WinFuture (via The Verge) and follows the publication of trademark applications and Bluetooth certification documents, as stars align ahead of the Galaxy S10 launch on February 20.

Should Samsung launch the Galaxy Buds, they’d be the company’s first truly wireless buds since the Gear IconX arrived in 2016. Those were designed as fitness trackers, measuring distance, speeds, heart rate, calories and live coaching.

The IconX buds also included some local storage, which enabled users to leave their smartphones at home when they head out on a run. The Galaxy Buds appear likely to be geared for every day use and media playback, just like Apple’s AirPods.

There’s no news yet on the likely price, battery life or additional functionality, but all is likely to become clear at the Unpacked event later this month. However, it seems a given that Samsung will seek to shoehorn Bixby in one way or another.

Apple is also thought to be considering a sequel for its truly wireless buds in the early part of 2019. That’s likely to deliver the long-promised wireless charging case, new fitness tracking tools and hands-free Hey Siri compatibility.

Are you eyeing a pair of Galaxy Buds with your Galaxy S10 purchase? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.